On Air Now
No programs scheduled.
Coming Up06:30
Insight for Living
Religion
On Air Now
No programs scheduled.
Coming Up06:30
Insight for Living
Religion
Hear today's newspapers!
'Lend us your ears, and we'll read you the world'
Tune in to 2RPH's radio reading service each day! A variety of programs features readings from daily newspapers, articles from magazines as well as periodicals such as Women's Day, The Economist, The Big Issue, New Scientist and National Geographic.
Other program features include three daily book readings, extracts from a variety of publications on topics such as health, music, art, entertainment, science, and much more.
Get a great mobile deal!
Award-winning Jeenee is a not-for-profit organisation that offers great mobile deals for disabled people and their supporters.
Go to the 2RPH page on the Jeenee website to find out just how good this deal is.
A proportion of the fee goes straight to 2RPH – so thanks for your support!
Our 2RPH audience comprises:
- Those who are blind and vision impaired
- People fitted with cochlear implants learning to hear
- People learning English as a second language who read along with the daily newspaper broadcasts
- Commuters, taxi drivers and truckies
- People at work, particularly shift workers who miss the morning news
- Hospital patients, the elderly and housebound who can listen to the newspapers read to them from the comfort of their beds or lounge chairs
Latest news
Interim Program Changes
Wed, 30 November 2016
Owing to retirement of several readers, 2RPH is looking at several program changes.Read more
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Thu, 8 September 2016
This is a preliminary notice that the Annual General Meeting of Radio for the Print Handicapped of New South Wales Co-operative Limited will be held on Sunday 23 October 2016.Read more
Sydney Retirement LIfestyle, Baby Boomers & Seniors and Travel Expos
Fri, 15 July 2016
Come and visit 2RPH at two exciting expos in July and August.
Sydney - 22nd - 24th July
Rosehill Racecourse, James Ruse Drive, Rosehill
1000 - 4pm daily
Newcastle - 6th August
Newcastle Entertainment Centre
1000 - 4pm daily
Meet the faces behind some of the voices and find out loads more about 2RPH!