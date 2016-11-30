'Lend us your ears, and we'll read you the world'



Tune in to 2RPH's radio reading service each day! A variety of programs features readings from daily newspapers, articles from magazines as well as periodicals such as Women's Day, The Economist, The Big Issue, New Scientist and National Geographic.

Other program features include three daily book readings, extracts from a variety of publications on topics such as health, music, art, entertainment, science, and much more.