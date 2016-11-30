Live
Hear today's newspapers!


'Lend us your ears, and we'll read you the world'

Tune in to 2RPH's radio reading service each day! A variety of programs features readings from daily newspapers, articles from magazines as well as periodicals such as Women's Day, The Economist, The Big Issue, New Scientist and National Geographic.

Other program features include three daily book readings, extracts from a variety of publications on topics such as health, music, art, entertainment, science, and much more.

Our 2RPH audience comprises:

  • Those who are blind and vision impaired
  • People fitted with cochlear implants learning to hear
  • People learning English as a second language who read along with the daily newspaper broadcasts
  • Commuters, taxi drivers and truckies
  • People at work, particularly shift workers who miss the morning news
  • Hospital patients, the elderly and housebound who can listen to the newspapers read to them from the comfort of their beds or lounge chairs

Latest news

Interim Program Changes

Wed, 30 November 2016

Owing to retirement of several readers, 2RPH is looking at several program changes.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thu, 8 September 2016

This is a preliminary notice that the Annual General Meeting of Radio for the Print Handicapped of New South Wales Co-operative Limited will be held on Sunday 23 October 2016.

Sydney Retirement LIfestyle, Baby Boomers & Seniors and Travel Expos

Fri, 15 July 2016

Come and visit 2RPH at two exciting expos in July and August.

Sydney - 22nd - 24th July

Rosehill Racecourse, James Ruse Drive, Rosehill

1000 - 4pm daily

Newcastle - 6th August

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

1000 - 4pm daily

Meet the faces behind some of the voices and find out loads more about 2RPH!


